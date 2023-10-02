Indian Australians discuss and debate their choices ahead of the Voice Referendum

The Voice Referendum has been announced for Saturday 14 October. On referendum day, voters will be asked to vote 'yes' or 'no' on a single question.





In this podcast, Indian Australian community members Ms Achala Datar and Mr Hem Tiwari, Mr Krishan Dutt and Mr Ben Sethia expressed their opinion in favour and against the Voice referendum.





The question on the ballot paper will be: “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”





One will need to fill out the ballot paper with either “yes” or “no” written in full and in English.





Voting for an Australian citizen 18 and over is compulsory, and failing that will attract a fine.





Australia has six states, and in order for a referendum question to pass it must be agreed to by the majority of voters in the majority of states – that means at least four states.





Declaimer:



SBS acknowledges that the views presented in this podcast do not necessarily represent the views of the whole community and are not a statistical representation of the Australian population.







Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV. Visit the SBS Voice Referendum portal to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand .



