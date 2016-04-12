Indian Australians share their horrific road-rage experiences in Australia

On every Monday, SBS Hindi’s Laute te Parinde program picks a topic to discuss with our audience in Australia.





This week, we discussed road rage experiences which many said came with a hue of racism.





Indian Community in Australia regularly participates in such discussions on our show and our Monday talkback saw several listeners sharing their experiences of how they were targeted or abused on the road with references to their race and ethnicity.





Aditya Chhabra from Sydney was the first caller who shared his horrific experience on road. Aditya told SBS Hindi’s Kumud Merani on the show, “We were driving and were merging the lanes when a truck behind us hit us 5 times. We were really scared and thought what happened? I got off from the car and asked the truck driver, did you deliberately do this? To which he replied, you shouldn’t be here. You should go back to the country you came from.”





Mr. Chhabra from Sydney isn’t alone who has faced this in Australia. Rajiv from Melbourne called in next to share a similar experience. Several other members of the community shared their views and experiences on the talkback on Monday.





Hear the full podcast to listen to the experiences shared by Indian Australians.





If you wish to participate in Monday talkbacks, call us on 1300 799 626 during the show.



