Indian Australians 'shocked' by Victoria Police advisory of tension in Melbourne's western suburbs over Indian election

Late last evening Victoria police issued advisory via media outlets to the Indian Australian community in Melbourne.





“Police in the western suburbs are aware of growing tensions within the Victorian Indian community as a result of opposing views relating to the election currently taking place in India,” says Victoria Police statement.





It also outlines that, “Police strongly discourage the use of violence and will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law or engages in behaviour that puts the safety of others at risk.”





SBS Hindi has previously reported on programs organised by Indian Australian supporters of different Indian political parties contesting in the world’s biggest democratic exercise with 900 million voters.





On social media, groups like Indian Overseas Congress, Overseas Friends of BJP, Akali Dal Australia, TRS Australia, Aam Admi Party Australia can be found supporting their Indian parent parties.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bhartiya Janta Party’s Australia support group - Overseas Friends of BJP (OffBJP) - has a presence in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.





"We have at least done 100 programs in different cities, nowhere it has been reported that there was the reason for any kind of tension," says Jay Shah Australia President of OffBJP.





“Our followers live in peace with people of different political affiliations. Different viewpoint does not mean we will fight with each other,” he told SBS Hindi.





Forum for Indian Australian (FIA) is a Melbourne based advocacy group.





FIA’s Rishi Prabhakar told SBS Hindi, “I am shocked with this advisory about Indian Australia community in Melbourne’s West.





"A lot of people can have different opinions but our community is not so weak to be violent for these issues," said Mr Prabhakar.





Indian Overseas Congress Australia supports Rahul Gandhi’s Indian National Congress.





Its Australia President Manoj Sheron told SBS Hindi, “We have done few programs in Melbourne but didn’t see any tension based on political affiliations.





"We sit and eat with BJP, Akali Dal and TRS members in Australia, we are mature people, professional people, and there is no tension among us," he said.









