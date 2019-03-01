Indian basketball star Jeena Skaria in Australia to play for Ringwood Hawks

Indian women's basketball team captain Jeena Skaria is in Melbourne after signing a contract with ‘Ringwood Hawks’, a leading team in the ‘Big V’ semi-professional basketball league in Victoria.
India's Jeena Palanilkumkalayil Skaria (left) r. (AAP Image/Brian Cassey) Source: AAP
“I am here to learn, not prove myself because Australian game is a lot different than Indian style,” Ms Skaria told SBS Hindi.
It was Ringwood Hawks coach Tim Mottin who spotted Jeena on his visit to India with his team.
“I didn’t ask anyone before saying yes, as I knew its great opportunity to take my game to next level,” said Ms Skaria.
She says more and more Indian-origin girls should play sports and Basketball can be one of them.
‘I am ready to give a free masterclass to Indian-origin girls if they are interested in trying Basketball,” Ms Skaria told SBS Hindi.
Ms Skaria says she is keen to avail this tremendous opportunity to improve her game and interact with Indian-origin girls interested in basketball.
This is not the first time an Indian women basketball player has signed a contract with an Australian club.
Almost twelve years ago, Geethu Anna Jose became the first ever Indian women's basketball player to play professional basketball outside of India in Australia.