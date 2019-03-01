SBS Hindi

Indian basketball star Jeena Skaria in Australia to play for Ringwood Hawks

SBS Hindi

Jeena Skaria

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 1:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Indian woman’s basketball player Jeena Skaria is in Melbourne to play in Australia’s semi-professional league and says she is open to train young Indian-origin girls interested in picking up the game.

Published 1 March 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 1:06pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Indian women's basketball team captain Jeena Skaria is in Melbourne after signing a contract with ‘Ringwood Hawks’, a leading team in the ‘Big V’ semi-professional basketball league in Victoria.

Jeena Skaria
India's Jeena Palanilkumkalayil Skaria (left) r. (AAP Image/Brian Cassey) Source: AAP


“I am here to learn, not prove myself because Australian game is a lot different than Indian style,” Ms Skaria told SBS Hindi.

It was Ringwood Hawks coach Tim Mottin who spotted Jeena on his visit to India with his team.

“I didn’t ask anyone before saying yes, as I knew its great opportunity to take my game to next level,” said Ms Skaria.

Jeena Skaria
Source: Supplied


She says more and more Indian-origin girls should play sports and Basketball can be one of them.

‘I am ready to give a free masterclass to Indian-origin girls if they are interested in trying Basketball,” Ms Skaria told SBS Hindi.

Jeena Skaria
Source: Supplied


Ms Skaria says she is keen to avail this tremendous opportunity to improve her game and interact with Indian-origin girls interested in basketball.

Jeena Skaria
Source: Supplied


This is not the first time an Indian women basketball player has signed a contract with an Australian club.

Almost twelve years ago, Geethu Anna Jose became the first ever Indian women's basketball player to play professional basketball outside of India in Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी