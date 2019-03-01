Indian basketball star Jeena Skaria in Australia to play for Ringwood Hawks

Indian women's basketball team captain Jeena Skaria is in Melbourne after signing a contract with ‘Ringwood Hawks’, a leading team in the ‘Big V’ semi-professional basketball league in Victoria.





India's Jeena Palanilkumkalayil Skaria (left) r. (AAP Image/Brian Cassey) Source: AAP





“I am here to learn, not prove myself because Australian game is a lot different than Indian style,” Ms Skaria told SBS Hindi .





It was Ringwood Hawks coach Tim Mottin who spotted Jeena on his visit to India with his team.





“I didn’t ask anyone before saying yes, as I knew its great opportunity to take my game to next level,” said Ms Skaria.





Source: Supplied





She says more and more Indian-origin girls should play sports and Basketball can be one of them.





‘I am ready to give a free masterclass to Indian-origin girls if they are interested in trying Basketball,” Ms Skaria told SBS Hindi.





Source: Supplied





Ms Skaria says she is keen to avail this tremendous opportunity to improve her game and interact with Indian-origin girls interested in basketball.





Source: Supplied





This is not the first time an Indian women basketball player has signed a contract with an Australian club.



