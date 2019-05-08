SBS Hindi

Indian cafe owners were astonished by a very special visitor

SBS Hindi

Hetal Thakar, husband Mitul Joshi and daughter with Prim Minister Morrison

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 5:18pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

An Indian Australian couple Hetal Thakar and Mitul Joshi were quivering with joy when out of the blue a very important guest visited their café for lunch! Can you take a guess?

Published 8 May 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 8 May 2019 at 5:18pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
It was business as usual for the Indian owners of a café in Boxhill South.

Hetal Thakar and her husband Mitul Joshi often have police officers dropping by for lunch. On that particular day, a couple of Federal Police Officers came by their café to inquire if they could book a table for about ten. The couple willingly made the necessary booking. 

After a while, some other officers dropped by to check all the exit doors. Speaking to SBS Hindi Hetal says, “I had an inkling some VIPs were coming in for lunch, but we couldn’t believe our eyes when Prime Minister Scott Morrison walked in with his coterie.”

Cafe owner Hetal Thakar with PM Morrison
Source: Supplied
 

The café owners were beside themselves with joy. Hetal adds, “While I was absolutely delighted, admittedly, my legs were shaking. What a humble man the Prime Minister is! He went around talking and taking photos with all the patrons in the café.”

Prime Minister Morrison with customers at a cafe
Source: Supplied
 

The Prime Minister ordered a chicken caesar salad and the rest in his group ordered a variety of dishes. They thoroughly enjoyed the meal and were particularly appreciative of the coffee.

“Yes, of course, they paid the bill, ” says Hetal.

 
Mitul Joshi with PM Morrison
Source: Supplied


It was a very lucky day for the owners as sighting the Prime Minister in the café more and more customers started pouring in. Hetal remarks, “I guess this would never happen in any other country, imagine the Prime Minister himself coming to lunch in a modest café .”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी