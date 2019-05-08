Indian cafe owners were astonished by a very special visitor

It was business as usual for the Indian owners of a café in Boxhill South.





Hetal Thakar and her husband Mitul Joshi often have police officers dropping by for lunch. On that particular day, a couple of Federal Police Officers came by their café to inquire if they could book a table for about ten. The couple willingly made the necessary booking.





After a while, some other officers dropped by to check all the exit doors. Speaking to SBS Hindi Hetal says, “I had an inkling some VIPs were coming in for lunch, but we couldn’t believe our eyes when Prime Minister Scott Morrison walked in with his coterie.”





Source: Supplied





The café owners were beside themselves with joy. Hetal adds, “While I was absolutely delighted, admittedly, my legs were shaking. What a humble man the Prime Minister is! He went around talking and taking photos with all the patrons in the café.”





Source: Supplied





The Prime Minister ordered a chicken caesar salad and the rest in his group ordered a variety of dishes. They thoroughly enjoyed the meal and were particularly appreciative of the coffee.





“Yes, of course, they paid the bill, ” says Hetal.





Source: Supplied



