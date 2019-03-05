Indian community to donate Maha Shivratri food donations to bushfire victims

Melbourne’s Sri Durga Temple has announced they will donate milk and food items collected on Maha Shivratri festival (Indian religious festival) to the Victorian bushfire victims.





Sri Durga Temple donation to Victorian Bush-fire Victims Source: Supplied





Four major 'Watch and Act' bushfires are still burning out of control and there are up to 40 active blazes around Victoria, according to the Bureau of Metrology (BoM).





The authorities have issued a severe weather warning for the eastern half of the state with many properties under threat.





“Sri Durga Temple and Hindu community of Victoria feel their responsibility towards people in need and our doors are always open to anyone who needs help,” Durga Temple committee member Rishi Prabhakar told SBS Hindi.





"Today we urge not only the Hindu community but whole of the Indian Australian community to help and support whichever way they can." Mr Prabhakar said.



