Indian community to donate Maha Shivratri food donations to bushfire victims

Sri Durga Temple donation to Victorian Bush-fire Victims

Sri Durga Temple donation to Victorian Bush-fire Victims Source: Supplied

Published 5 March 2019 at 4:46pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Melbourne's Sri Durga Temple has urged people to come forward and help bushfire victims.

Melbourne’s Sri Durga Temple has announced they will donate milk and food items collected on Maha Shivratri festival (Indian religious festival) to the Victorian bushfire victims.

Four major 'Watch and Act' bushfires are still burning out of control and there are up to 40 active blazes around Victoria, according to the Bureau of Metrology (BoM).

The authorities have issued a severe weather warning for the eastern half of the state with many properties under threat. 

“Sri Durga Temple and Hindu community of Victoria feel their responsibility towards people in need and our doors are always open to anyone who needs help,” Durga Temple committee member Rishi Prabhakar told SBS Hindi.

"Today we urge not only the Hindu community but whole of the Indian Australian community to help and support whichever way they can." Mr Prabhakar said.

“It’s devastating to see someone’s home going in flames just like that. We live in multicultural society and we stand with each other in difficult times," Vivek Handa, a devotee at the Durga Temple said.  

