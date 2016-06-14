Indian consulate in Melbourne to celebrate International Yoga Day

Ms Manika jain told that Indian consulate in Melbourne would be celebrating International Yoga Day on 18th June in association with Yarra Council and Yoga Australia.





It is a Free event and would be held on 18th June at Richmond Town Hall, 333 Bridge Road, Richmond











Source: Consulate General of ndia Melbourne











Ms. Jain said that here in Melbourne too, few days back in curtain raiser, many people from different communities attended the event which was held in Albert Park.











Curtain raiser for International Yoga Day in Albert Park, Melbourne Source: Consulate General of India, Melbourne











It was the initiative of Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi that the first International Day of yoga was observed world wide on June 21, 2015.





Mr. Modi had asked world leader to adopt an International Yoga day during his address to UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014 .





He said …





"Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. This tradition is 5000 years old. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help us deal with climate change. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day."





- Narendra Modi, UN General Assembly











Curtain raiser event for International Yoga Day at Albert Park, Melbourne Source: Consulate General of India, Melbourne











Speaking with Anita Barar, Consul General in Melbourne, Ms Manika Jain told that it is now recognised that Yoga strengthens you physically, mentally, spiritually and showers you with you divine peace.











Curtain Raiser held for International Yoga Day at Albert Park, June 2016 Source: Consulate General of India, Melbourne











She talked about the first International Yoga Day which was held in New Delhi wherein dignitaries from 84 nations performed yoga asanas.





Ms jain said, "This event created two Guinness world records . One was for the Largest Yoga Class and second one for number of Nationalities participating in the event."





Ms Jain added that message of both the Prime Ministers - Australia and India, would be read on that day i.e. 0n 18th June.





She invited and hoped that larger community would gather there and participate in Yoga class.



