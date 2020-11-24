An Australian businessman goes to India on a trip and finds out about the Indian Desi (indigenous) cow. He comes to know that this cow’s milk is considered very good for health, so he wants to bring it back to Australia. However, this becomes challenging as he has to go through many hurdles.





This is the story of the Bollywood comedy film ‘Gaaye Hamari Mata’ which is winning accolades across the globe.





Listen to Charles Thomson sharing his experiences in fluent Hindi:

LISTEN TO Indian culture is great, says 'Gaaye Hamari Mata' actor Charles Thomson SBS Hindi 24/11/2020 02:24 Play







Rupali Saxena wrote the comedy which has been directed by ‘Baat Ban Gai’ fame Shuja Ali.





Australian-origin Charles Thomson played the role of Australian businessman.





Poster of the film 'Gaaye Hamari Mata' Source: Supplied by Charles Thomson





Mr Thomson says the crux of the film is Indian culture and the Desi cow.





“I will not tell you the whole story, but I can tell you that you will laugh a lot. The film leaves you with a beautiful message at the end,” says Mr Thomson.





Charles Thomson speaks fluent Hindi. He has been living in India since 1974 and has acted in many Indian TV serials too.





Charles Thomson received the award at the film festival in Sydney Source: Supplied by Charles Thomson/M4E Photography





He says the experiences he had while shooting ‘Gaaye Hamari Mata’ were great.





“It is a small budget film. So we shot on real locations in Haridwar and around. And I had some of the best experiences of my life. India is an amazing country, and its culture is great,” said Mr Thomson.





The film won the Best Cinematography award at the International Film & Entertainment Festival Australia 2020.





“I was delighted to attend the IFEFA 2020 awards in the presence of the Hon Jodi McKay, NSW Labor Leader and her colleagues, Julia Finn MP for Granville & Stephen Bali MP for Blacktown. The film has won the ‘Best Cinematography’ out of 300 plus international films. It was an honour to receive the award at the NSW Parliament,” Mr Thomson told SBS Hindi.





Charles Thomson at IFEFA 2020 Source: Supplied by Charles Thomson/M4E Photography





He says people were laughing after just watching the trailer.





“After our trailer played for the film there was spontaneous loud applause, which was deeply humbling and much appreciated,” he said.





The film is yet to be released in cinemas.





