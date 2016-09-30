SBS Hindi

Indian Diaspora in Japan

Priyanka Oshikawa

Priyanka Oshikawa

Published 30 September 2016 at 6:01pm, updated 30 September 2016 at 6:04pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Recently Priyanka Yoshikawa who is half Japanese and half Indian was crowned Miss World Japan recently. Her victory drew mixed reactions in Japan. We spoke to expet on Japan. Professor Purnendra Jain from the University of Adelaide, and asked him about the Indian diaspora in Japan.

