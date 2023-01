A UN report on population and International migration states that In 2017, India had the largest diaspora in the world with 16.6 million International migrants having India as their country of Origin. Indians were followed by Mexicans, Russians and the Chinese. To know more on this report you can click on the link below.





http://www.un.org/en/development/desa/population/migration/publications/populationfacts/docs/MigrationPopFacts20175.pdf