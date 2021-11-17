Indian High Commission in Australia clarifies doubts for OCI cardholders travelling to India

Highlights Indian High Commission advises the Indian diaspora to timely apply for the OCI cards

The Indian government changed the OCI renewal requirements in April this year

Those who are yet to surrender their Indian passport and apply for OCI can still travel to India

Mr Kumar said members of the Indian diaspora in Australia are inquiring about OCI cards and visas before flying to India.





"We are responding to their queries on the phone and asking them to visit our website for all the latest information regarding the consular and passport services," Mr Kumar told SBS Hindi.





Indian consulate in Perth has also shared an old advisory on its Facebook and Twitter accounts for people planning to travel to India.





The advisory quotes the 16 April 2021 order from the Indian government, removing the requirements for those under 20 to renew their OCI cards every time they get a new passport.





Mr Kumar said OCI cardholders are not required to renew their cards following the directives from the Indian government in April.





"Earlier, the rule was that foreigners up to the age of 20 had to get their OCI renewed every time they get a new passport. This rule has been discontinued," Mr Kumar said.





"Now, all they have to do is update their details on the OCI portal every time they are issued with a new passport. This service is free of charge and foreigners need not travel to the consulate," he added.





The advisory stated a new OCI card is applicable in three circumstances: the issuance of a new passport after 20 years, loss of OCI registration certificate and change of personal particulars such as name, father's name, nationality, etc.





Mr Kumar said Indians who have accepted Australian nationality and are yet to surrender their Indian passport can still apply for an Indian visa in medical or emergency cases.





"They can surrender their Indian passport and travel on their Australian passport after getting the Indian visa," he said.











Mr Kumar asked members of the Indian community not to delay in applying for the OCI cards after getting their Australian citizenship.





"My advice to the Indian diaspora is that don't wait to apply for the OCI card until you have some emergency. People wait for years before they apply, and one reason could be that they thought it's easier to get a visa than renew their OCI cards every five years," he said.





"The rules have changed. Once they get their OCI, they won't have to get it changed for 20 years."





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





