SBS Hindi

Indian-origin designer selected to present at Melbourne's biggest fashion expo

SBS Hindi

Sonalika

Sonalika Source: Sonalika

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2017 at 10:36am, updated 23 March 2017 at 3:14pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian-origin designer, Sonalika, has been selected to present her clothing designs at Melbourne's biggest beauty expo.

Published 23 March 2017 at 10:36am, updated 23 March 2017 at 3:14pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sonalika Pradhan migrated to Australia in 2016.

A well-established fashion designer in India, Sonalika says that the reason the family selected Australia as a second home was because of its natural beauty and multicultural environment.

Recently, Sonlaika was selected to present her designs - Vitamin by Sonalika - at Melbourne's biggest beauty expo.

This Expo will brings together Victoria’s beauty professionals.

Sonalika
Vitamin by Sonalika models Source: Sonalika


Inspired by Indian-Australian's support to her work, Sonalika feels it is time to give back to the community as well.

She is working with Indian-origin models and providing them her mentorship and a unique platform to connect with the fashion industry in both Australia and India.

Sonalika
Sonalika Source: Sonalika


Sonalika says fashion is a tough and intimate environment. 

"Right guidance can help our youngsters," she adds.

As Sonlaika is new to Melbourne, she is looking forward to present her work to the Australian fashion industry.

"Such platforms provide an opportunity to network and engage with creative minds," she says.

To know more about this expo and changing tends in fashion, listen to Amit Sarwal's conversation with Sonalika Pradhan in SBS Hindi's Local Talent Series.  



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023