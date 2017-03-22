Indian-origin designer selected to present at Melbourne's biggest fashion expo

Available in other languages

Sonalika Pradhan migrated to Australia in 2016.





A well-established fashion designer in India, Sonalika says that the reason the family selected Australia as a second home was because of its natural beauty and multicultural environment.





Recently, Sonlaika was selected to present her designs - Vitamin by Sonalika - at Melbourne's biggest beauty expo.





This Expo will brings together Victoria’s beauty professionals.





Vitamin by Sonalika models Source: Sonalika





Inspired by Indian-Australian's support to her work, Sonalika feels it is time to give back to the community as well.





She is working with Indian-origin models and providing them her mentorship and a unique platform to connect with the fashion industry in both Australia and India.





Sonalika Source: Sonalika





Sonalika says fashion is a tough and intimate environment.





"Right guidance can help our youngsters," she adds.





As Sonlaika is new to Melbourne, she is looking forward to present her work to the Australian fashion industry.





"Such platforms provide an opportunity to network and engage with creative minds," she says.





To know more about this expo and changing tends in fashion, listen to Amit Sarwal's conversation with Sonalika Pradhan in SBS Hindi's Local Talent Series.









