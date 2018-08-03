Indian-origin entrepreneur named in 'Westpac Businesses of Tomorrow 2018' winners list

An Indian-origin entrepreneur's company has been named as a 2018 winner of the Westpac 200 Businesses of Tomorrow Award.





Indian-Australian Anoushka Gungadin's company GlobalCQ is among 200 Australian businesses named by Westpac, who have been "recognised for their vision" and who "drive to help shape the nation’s economic future."





GlobalCQ is "helping employers meet gender and cultural diversity goals by connecting them to professionals from all backgrounds," says the 'Businesses of Tomorrow' website.





Ms Gungadin, who originally hails from Mauritius, told SBS Hindi , that her business is inspired from her personal global experiences.





"I got the inspiration (to set up this company) because of my own personal experience. I was working in Mauritius with Africa. In China, I worked for a French company and I am now in Australia, so I have worked across many cultures and have been brought up in a very multicultural way with a corporate experience."





"In Australia, we can see we have more and more people coming from India, from China, and almost 50% of the population has a diverse background, so that has to be reflected in leadership in the pipeline, as well as how we work with the market. That’s the inspiration behind the business. It is a new space we are going in, which is very exciting."





Anoushka says GlobalCQ helps employers meet their cultural and gender diversity targets.





"We do that by helping them to connect with professionals from all different cultures.





"So one part is around the connection and getting access to new people but it is also about building capability within the companies. And it is basically understanding that we need to have more cultural diversity, diversity of thoughts, diversity of skills in a business.





"Where we come into play is how to do that? That’s where we work with our companies, with our clients, to implement it," she told SBS Hindi .





Global CQ founder Anoushka Gungadin Source: Anoushka Gungadin





"It takes a lot of time and effort, it's non-stop, it is not a walk in the park but it is worth it," says Anoushka about starting her own business.





"If you feel that this is something you really want to do then go with it but I would say first of all make sure that you have the right people around you because for me support system is probably the biggest thing.





"Test your product, don’t be scared to put it out there, don’t worry it doesn’t have to be perfect, give it a shot, work very hard and believe in your self," she advises.





Anoushka also feels that it is important to be connected to your roots.





"The roots define a lot of who we are. I believe that 'cultural intelligence' which is what we work in, is about being who you are and at the same time be open to seeing things in a different way. I am very very proud of my roots."



