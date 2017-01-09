Indian PM's brainchild Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 begins today in India

The 8th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be inaugurated on 10th January, Tuesday by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.





Many head of states, top global and Indian CEOs and several business houses are expected to attend it where the state government expects to receive investment proposals of more than Rs 25 lakh crore.





This global investment summit was the brain child of Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.





Around 20 heads of state and ministers representing different governments across the world would attend the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.





Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State will remain present along with large US business delegation.





Other prominent dignitaries are - President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, PM of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, Deputy PM of Russia, Dmitry Rogozin, first Deputy PM and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Poitr Glinski.





This time, 12 nations have agreed to become partner countries for the event. They are - USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Japan, The Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Sweden and UAE. Representatives of these countries will come with large business delegations.





After the inauguration ceremony, Modi will attend CEO's conference in which top global and Indian industry leaders will participate.





Out of these top 50 industry leaders, 25 will be from India while the remaining will be from other countries, such as USA, Japan, France, UK, Netherlands and Taiwan among others, said Additional Chief Secretary (industries and mines) P K Taneja.





These industry leaders include Chairman of global technology giant Cisco, John Chambers, who will also lead a US business delegation. Others are President of Boeing International Bertrand-Marc Allen and Chief Executive Officer of French electricity giant EDF, Jean-Bernard Levy.









