Indian restaurant donates meals to hospital staff to thank healthcare workers

Highlights Indian restaurant provides hundreds of food packets to hospital staff

Melbourne's Mercy Hospital appreciates the gesture

Melbourne-based Sai Krishna wanted to invite friends and family to inaugurate his new Indian restaurant but restrictions imposed due COVID-19 did not allow him to do so.





Instead, he came up with another plan.





"Because of coronavirus, I couldn't invite friends and family so I thought why not invite healthcare workers for the first meal in my restaurant," he told SBS Hindi.





Indian Restaurant donates hundreds of meal to hospital staff Source: Supplied





“I could not think a better way to thank our health care workers on behalf of the community. Doctors and Nurses are looking after us like their own family members, that's why I wanted to serve them with my butter chicken and gulab jamun.”





With the help of the Board Director of Werribee Hospital Foundation, Rishi Prabhakar, Sai got in touch with the hospital staff and delivered a cart full of meals for the staff on Tuesday.





"Mr Sai wanted to invite all of the hospital staff to his restaurant but you know it's not possible for them to leave the hospital altogether," Rishi Prabhakar told SBS Hindi.





“I told him there is a way out if he wants to help, maybe he could consider delivering food packets to the Mercy hospital.





"After consultation with the Mercy hospital administration, we explained Sai Krishana necessary protocol of sanitisation for any food product to be delivered to the hospital," Mr Prabhakar said.





Source: Supplied





Nicole Whiting, a nurse educator and board director at Werribee Hospital Foundation said it was an overwhelming experience for hospital staff to receive such delicious food as a token of thanks.





“We do our jobs because we love it but I definitely want to appreciate everyone in the community for being so supportive of us nurses and doctors,” she said.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



