'Outstanding work': Indian student wins 'Ambassadors of Change' award

Highlights Nine students have been awarded "Ambassadors of Change" awards by the University of Canberra.

The awards were given for their work in a variety of areas, from supporting new students in their studies, to empowering First Nations students to access higher education, to delivering outreach programs in working in regional areas.

Mr Mittal is one of nine Ambassadors of Change who were recognised by the university for their efforts.





In a media statement, the University said Mr Mittal received the award "for his outstanding work as a Student Mentor and contribution to the UC Thrive program and UC community."



LISTEN TO Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts SBS Hindi 06/01/2023 11:06 Play

Mr Mittal arrived in Australia in January 2022 after quitting his job as a software developer in India.





"It is such an honour for me to receive this award from the university. It has inspired me to do more and give more to the Australian community," he said.





Sports vs studies





Mr Mittal said that as a young boy he was into sports.



Mr Vishal Mittal studied Masters of Data science from University of Canberra. Credit: Vishal Mittal "Back in Gujarat (India), I wanted to make it big in tennis and I did play at district level but my parents pushed me to study as well," he said.





"My father was a government official and we were always moving from one city to another due to his transferable job. I could not focus on the game since not every city had sports facilities. Nevertheless, my parents have always supported me tremendously."





After enrolling in an IT engineering course, his focus shifted from tennis.



Vishal Mittal (2nd from R) with his family. The dream of working abroad began soon after he completed his master's degree in IT from Gujarat and started to work with an IT firm.





"Back home in India as an IT professional, I had limited options and faced a high level of competition in the IT sector. My fascination with data science led me to pursue higher education at the University of Canberra," Mr Mittal added.





Introvert vs extrovert





When Mr Mittal began his studies in Australia, he signed up to have a mentor. The mentorship he received helped him find his feet, and he eventually became a mentor himself.





"Having a mentor was very helpful to me. I learned a few tips and tricks, and more about the course. My desire to be a mentor was sparked by that experience and it was not that easy to be on the other side of the fence," Mr Mittal said.



LISTEN TO 'Australia must target skilled migrants, not just international students' SBS Hindi 10/01/2023 08:04 Play

Furthermore, Mr Mittal was able to develop his own skills while also giving back to others during his time as a mentor.





He said, "I was an introvert before I began all this, but along the way I learned how to interact with people, how to talk to others, how to communicate. It helped me become who I am today."





Mr Mittal, like all international students, worked odd jobs to make ends meet.





"Australia is a country where, when you are in the workforce, you feel valued as part of the community, regardless of what your job is. Even if you work as a janitor you are not looked down upon, you are appreciated for your working class background," he explained.



LISTEN TO Russian-speaking siblings share their passion for Hindi SBS Hindi 10/01/2023 04:36 Play

In Australia, Mr Mittal said his mantra is to be a people person and a super-connector.





"By networking with people here, you can open doors to new opportunities that otherwise wouldn't be possible in this country," he pointed out.





Mr Mittal, who has received the Dean's excellence award three times, says he will remain committed to mentoring students while working in Australia.





"As a mentor, I have worked with many students giving them support they needed like showing them how they should approach their university assignments or how to manage time. And I will continue to do this," Mr Mittal elaborated.





Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts



