Indian students receive major Australian scholarship worth $200,000

Adhip Tanwar has always thought and acted out of the box.





Listen to Adhip's story in his own words:





He took a gap year after high school, which is uncommon amongst the high-achieving students in India. He worked closely with the Managing Director of one of the largest media houses in the world, at the age of 18.





He came up with an idea of a platform to teach not-so-privileged children of India online. He studied commerce at high school and then decided to become a techie.





Source: Supplied by Adhip Tanwar





The unconventional thinking has always landed Adhip into great opportunities.





For instance, the 21-year-old has been selected for the prestigious Sydney Scholars India Scholarship program. With Ava Khan, Adhip is one of the two recipients from India to be selected for the major scholarships valued at up to $200,000 (INR 10,000,000) each.





It was Adhip Tanwar's idea to bring change to India through an eLearning mobile and web application that impressed the experts at the university.











Adhip explained his idea – TeachIndia to SBS Hindi.





"The spirit of the idea was essentially to bring the benefits and the power of online education to the lower sections of the society."





The quality of education the children from the majority low-income families receives, he said, is inferior. When the Coronavirus pandemic led to a complete shutdown of schools across the country, access to online education widened the gap.





Source: Supplied by Adhip Tanwar





"Unlike the rich schools which can afford to provide online education most of the low income private and government schools cannot have the resources to provide online education," says Adhip who wants to create an E-learning platform that can provide not only academic education but also scales training and vocational training in all of the vernacular languages of India.





To fulfil his dream, Adhip has enrolled in a Bachelor of Advanced Computing at Sydney University. He is studying online and eager to come to Australia as soon as the borders open.











"Online education is going well. I think the University of Sydney is taking a lot of care for all the students.





"But I am waiting desperately. So, I think the moment Australia opens up the borders for international students, I'll be the first person to take the fight," Adhip said.





What is the Sydney Scholars India Scholarship program?

Sydney Scholars India Scholarship program was launched in 2019 to "unearth India's future visionary leaders."





"It is one of the most generous scholarship programs available to Indian international students from an Australian university, valued at up to $500,000 (INR 24,500,000) a year. In total, 14 students from India received scholarships this year as part of the program," according to the University of Sydney .





The recipients for this year are:

Adhip Tanwar - Bachelor of Advanced Computing



Ava Khan - Bachelor of Science (Health) Infectious Diseases (Major)



Aakriti Bhargava - Master of Commerce



Aishwary Mandloi - Master of Data Science



Dikshita Kothari - Master of Professional Engineering (Biomedical)



Eesha Agrawal - Bachelor of Commerce



Komal Mudaliar - Master of Urbanism (Urban Design)



Lakshyajeet Singh - Bachelor of Commerce



Nerina Almeida - Master of Commerce



Sanjana Sathiyanarayanan - Master of Urbanism (Urban Design)



Shivani Jani - Master of Commerce



Shreya Kothari - Bachelor of Advanced Computing



Sukrit Garg - Master of Public Policy



Sumit Kumar Bhattacharya - Master of Business Administration (Leadership and Enterprise)





