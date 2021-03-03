Indian Support Center Inc Sydney has launched Public Notary Services

Source: Getty Images/boonchai wedmakawand
Published 3 March 2021 at 1:44pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
In New South Wales, Public notaries are the only authorized entities to authenticate, certify and witness foreign documents under the Public Notaries Act, 1997. The Indian Support Center, Sydney is now providing Notary Public Services to the community to notarize their documents as per the legal requirement of the state. ISC President Subbarao Varigonda explains about it.
