Indian Wedding Race- Dalvinder shares her Journey

Published 7 April 2016 at 4:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Indian Wedding Race is a humorous and heartfelt look at the real-life journey of two 29-year-old Indian-Australians, Dalvinder and Tarun, as they each embark on a franticly amusing adventure to find love and get married before they turn 30, while juggling the pressures from their very traditional parents and cultural expectations.Dalvinder spoke to SBS Hindi about her journey.
