Indians create the world's first app for...

Published 8 July 2016 at 5:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are hundreds if not thousands of matchmaking and matrimonial apps around the world but now two young Indians have created the world's first matchmaking app for the disabled. Kalyani Khona and Shankar Srinivasan came up with this idea and went on to create 'Inclov'. Inclov is the world's first matchmaking app focusing on people with disability, and with health disorders to find love.We spoke to the co-founder of this app Shankar Srinivasan to know more.

