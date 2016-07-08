Indians create the world's first app for...

A different kind of matchmaking app Source: Shankar Srinivasan
There are hundreds if not thousands of matchmaking and matrimonial apps around the world but now two young Indians have created the world's first matchmaking app for the disabled. Kalyani Khona and Shankar Srinivasan came up with this idea and went on to create 'Inclov'. Inclov is the world's first matchmaking app focusing on people with disability, and with health disorders to find love.We spoke to the co-founder of this app Shankar Srinivasan to know more.
