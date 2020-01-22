SBS Hindi

India's No. 1 tennis player Gunneswaran on his game AUSOPEN 2020

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

2020 AUSTRALIAN OPENPrajnesh Gunneswaran (IND)Photo Ray Giubilo Source: RAY GIUBILO

Published 22 January 2020 at 3:25pm, updated 22 January 2020 at 4:12pm
By Kumud Merani
Indian Number 1 tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran spoke to Dario Castaldo from the SBS Italian program about his loss to wild card Tatsuma Ito from Japan in the round 1 of the 20202 Australian Open. Gunneswaran, who just played his 5th consecutive Grand Slam main draw also spoke about the lack of support to young tennis player by the Indian tennis federation

