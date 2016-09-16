SBS Hindi

India's performance at Rio Paralympics

Devendra Jhajharia

Devendra Jhajharia Source: AAP/AP Photo/Leo Correa

Published 16 September 2016 at 6:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

India has won 2 Gold, One Silver and One Bronze at the Rio Paralympics so far. Devendra Jhajharia won the Gold in Javeline throw while Mariyappan Thangavelu won the Gold in High Jump. Deepa Malik won the Silver medal in Shot put becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal at any Paralympics while Varun Singh Bhati won a Bronze again in High Jump. We spoke to Senior Sports Correspondent with Doordarshan Anil Thomas to know more...

