Indigenous Voice to Parliament: 'Yes' and 'No' voters react after date announcement

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the Yes23 official campaign launch in Adelaide, Wednesday,August,30,2023. Source: AAP / MARK BRAKE/AAPIMAGE

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum date as 14th October, where voters will decide whether to enshrine an Indigenous Voice in Australia's constitution. Both 'Yes' and 'No' campaigns are gearing up for the vote.

Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV. Visit the
SBS Voice Referendum portal
to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the
Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand
.

