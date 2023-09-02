Indigenous Voice to Parliament: 'Yes' and 'No' voters react after date announcement

Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV. Visit the to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the .
LISTEN TO
Pre-retirees encouraged to boost super savings against inflation
SBS Hindi
29/08/202307:19
LISTEN TO
'Go extra miles and connect with communities’: CEO of the Year Finalist Asha Bhat
SBS Hindi
29/08/202310:52
LISTEN TO
Western Australia eases permanent residency rules for skilled migrants
SBS Hindi
29/08/202308:04