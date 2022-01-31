Indo-Chinese: Nostalgia-stirring Chinese food with Indian zest

“My Indo-Chinese food satisfies not only the taste buds but nostalgia,” says chef and owner of the Great Eastern Hakka restaurant in Melbourne. Indo-Chinese cuisine is the adaptation of Chinese cooking according to Indian tastes that followed the Indian migrant community to Australia and other parts of the world. This Lunar New Year, chef Steve Liu speaks to SBS Hindi about this popular, distinctive fusion cuisine.
Published 31 January 2022 at 7:29pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
