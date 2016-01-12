SBS Hindi

Indo-Pak relations: What after Pathankot?

SBS Hindi

Narnedra Modi, Nawaz Sharif

Narnedra Modi, Nawaz Sharif Source: PIB Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 13 January 2016 at 10:52am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The talks between foreign secretaries of India and Pakistan were scheduled to take place in Islamabad on the 15th of January. But will they happen?

Published 12 January 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 13 January 2016 at 10:52am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
So are the foreign secretaries of India and Pakistan meeting on 15th January as they were scheduled to? 

Pathankot attack has changed the equations between the two neighbours once again.

With India's national security advisor, Ajit Doval heading to Paris on Monday night and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in Male, it is likely that soon a 'political call' will be taken whether these Foreign Secretary level talks will go ahead or not. 

Meanwhile in Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered the formation of a high level Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to find out about Pathankot airbase attackers.

SBS Hindi's Pallavi Jain gets us a 360-degree view of where the Indo-Pak relations are headed post Pathankot attacks. 

She spoke to Peshawar-based senior Pakistani journalist Zulfikar Ali, BBC Correspondent in India Nitin Srivastava and Special Correspondent with UNI and Indo-Pak watcher Mukesh Kaushik.

The panel raises some important points like -

Will Pakistani government succeed in restoring normalcy to Indo-Pak relations without Army's support? 

Should India continue dialogue with Pakistan parallel to the proxy war carried out against India by Pakistan?

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds