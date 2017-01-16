Insaniyat Ka Putla Wo Taxi Walla

Source: AAP Image April Fonti
Published 16 January 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 16 January 2017 at 6:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As I sat in his cab, I was surprised by his action! Humanity above all religions says Zaheer Khan! Tune in to hear his philosophy and way of thinking. "When the One Above sends me a passenger who becomes a means to my livelihood, it is my duty to respect that agent of God"
