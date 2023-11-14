Inspired by Attenborough, this 10-year-old has just made his first 'green' film

'Generation Green' based on the topic of Climate change is a six-minute documentary film written and directed by Gold Coast boy, Arshaan Ameer





The world record title was presented to him by Queensland's Education Minister, the Honourable Grace Grace, and the documentary was launched.



Arshaan Ameer with Hon. Minister for Education, Grace Grace, Queensland, Australia who presented the World record title. Speaking with SBS Hindi, Arshaan said that he was a long-time fan of the BBC documentaries narrated by naturalist Sir David Attenborough.





"(These) inspired me to work to raise awareness on the issue," he said.



Arshaan says he has always been concerned about environmental issues. Source: Supplied / Dr Tanya Unni Arshaan said he was very concerned about climate change and its effects and he wanted everyone, especially other children, to think actively in this direction.



If everyone puts their garbage responsibly in the proper bin, it will have a huge impact. Everyone should take it seriously and be aware of their responsibilities. Arshaan Ameer





Source: Supplied / Dr Tanya Unni "Too many trees are cut, deforestation should be stopped. Over-consumption of food in general should also be stopped so that we can reduce waste," he said.





Watch the trailer of the documentary here:



"I would like to continue focusing on social issues which impact our day-to-day lives," added Arshaan Ameer.



Arshann Ameer with mother and film crew. Source: Supplied / Dr Tanya Unni Produced by Dr Tanya, the director of photography for this short documentary film is Joy K Mathew.





Arshaan also learnt the art of script writing, camera and film direction. It took him just over two years to finish this documentary project, 'Generation Green'.





