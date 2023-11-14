Inspired by Attenborough, this 10-year-old has just made his first 'green' film

20230725_110725.jpg

Arshaan Ameer, 10, on set while shooting his documentary. Source: Supplied / Dr Tanya Unni

Year Five student, Arshaan Ameer, made a world record in the Australian Book of Records (TABOR) for being the youngest documentary maker as he launched his first documentary entitled 'Generation Green’.

'Generation Green' based on the topic of Climate change is a six-minute documentary film written and directed by Gold Coast boy, Arshaan Ameer

The world record title was presented to him by Queensland's Education Minister, the Honourable Grace Grace, and the documentary was launched.
Arshaan Ameer
Arshaan Ameer with Hon. Minister for Education, Grace Grace, Queensland, Australia who presented the World record title.
Speaking with SBS Hindi, Arshaan said that he was a long-time fan of the BBC documentaries narrated by naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

"(These) inspired me to work to raise awareness on the issue," he said.
arshaan 23.JPG
Arshaan says he has always been concerned about environmental issues. Source: Supplied / Dr Tanya Unni
Arshaan said he was very concerned about climate change and its effects and he wanted everyone, especially other children, to think actively in this direction.
If everyone puts their garbage responsibly in the proper bin, it will have a huge impact. Everyone should take it seriously and be aware of their responsibilities.
Arshaan Ameer

HIRE0155.jpeg
Source: Supplied / Dr Tanya Unni
"Too many trees are cut, deforestation should be stopped. Over-consumption of food in general should also be stopped so that we can reduce waste," he said.

Watch the trailer of the documentary here:
"I would like to continue focusing on social issues which impact our day-to-day lives," added Arshaan Ameer.
arshaan 21.JPG
Arshann Ameer with mother and film crew. Source: Supplied / Dr Tanya Unni
Produced by Dr Tanya, the director of photography for this short documentary film is Joy K Mathew.

Arshaan also learnt the art of script writing, camera and film direction. It took him just over two years to finish this documentary project, 'Generation Green'.

