International students anxiously wait for on-campus experience

Published 25 October 2021 at 6:32pm, updated 27 October 2021 at 11:37am
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
After studying online from their homes in India for over a year, the Sydney University's engineering students Ananaya Gupta and Shreya Kothari now wait for the day to see and meet their classmates at the campus. In this podcast, they explain the challenges of online learning and how they have been supporting each other during uncertain times of the current pandemic.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.