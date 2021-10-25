SBS Hindi

Tata-Air India deal: What lies ahead for India's national carrier?

SBS Hindi

air india

Source: Credit: AAP Image/EPA

Published 25 October 2021 at 2:40pm, updated 1 November 2021 at 6:19pm
By Natasha Kaul
Presented by Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Tata Sons, one of the largest Indian conglomerates, has recently won the bid for acquiring the country's flag carrier Air India at 180 billion rupees. In this podcast, Delhi-based veteran journalist Amitabha Roychowdhury decodes this takeover deal and explains the past connection between the two.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

