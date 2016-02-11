Is it a good idea to invest in gold?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The recent wobbles on global sharemarkets has people a bit worried about the way they manage their investments.











Diversifying is critical to investment and financial experts state five reasons why people should invest in the asset class - GOLD!





1.Gold is traditionally not correlated with things like equities, so in times of market turmoil gold typically does well.





2.Gold has seen annualised returns of 9 per cent.





3.A one kilogram bar of gold costs about $50,000 dollars.





4.You can access gold online through specialist providers.





5.You can store gold with a bullion dealer who will provide insurance.















