Is it a good idea to invest in gold?

Published 11 February 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 3:09pm
By Amit Sarwal
Darwin based Investment expert Rajat Gupta says Indians prefer gold and should invest in both home and abroad.

The recent wobbles on global sharemarkets has people a bit worried about the way they manage their investments.

 

Diversifying is critical to investment and financial experts state five reasons why people should invest in the asset class - GOLD!

1.Gold is traditionally not correlated with things like equities, so in times of market turmoil gold typically does well.

2.Gold has seen annualised returns of 9 per cent.

3.A one kilogram bar of gold costs about $50,000 dollars.

4.You can access gold online through specialist providers.

5.You can store gold with a bullion dealer who will provide insurance.

 

 

