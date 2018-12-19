Is menopause a serious health issue for women?

Most women become menopausal naturally between the ages of 45 and 55 years, with the average age of onset at around 50 years. Source: iStockphoto
Published 19 December 2018 at 4:36pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Menopause can be defined as the final menstrual period. It occurs when there has been a change in a woman's reproductive hormones and the ovaries no longer release any eggs, Dr. Talat Uppal shares some simple tips to get relief during this period of life.
Published 19 December 2018 at 4:36pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share