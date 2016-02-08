SBS Hindi

Is Myanmar at the dawn of a new era?

Myanmar's NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi (c) leaves after the new lower house parliamentary session in Naypyidaw

Myanmar's NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi (c) leaves after the new lower house parliamentary session in Naypyidaw Source: Getty Images

Published 8 February 2016 at 6:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
The swearing-in of hundreds of new MPs as part of Myanmar's first freely-elected parliament in decades is being hailed by some as the dawn of a new era for the country. Tune in for more

