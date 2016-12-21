Is the Mutiny Memorial of New Delhi Haunted?

Published 21 December 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 4:53pm
By Kumud Merani
The heart of India's capital New Delhi beats all day and all night! In life's rat race there are some Historical Memorials that awaken a cold fear in the hearts of passers by in the night. A chilly silence engulfs Kamla Nehru Ridge's forested area as the night darkens... Many have seen some strange apparitions by night at the Mutiny Memorial of Ajit Garh New Delhi. Care or dare to know more? Tune in to Vijay Jayara's writing presented by Kumud Merani
