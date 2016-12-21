SBS Hindi

Is the Mutiny Memorial of New Delhi Haunted?

Mutiny memorial Monument New Delhi

Mutiny memorial Monument New Delhi Source: Vijay Jayara

Published 21 December 2016
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

The heart of India's capital New Delhi beats all day and all night! In life's rat race there are some Historical Memorials that awaken a cold fear in the hearts of passers by in the night. A chilly silence engulfs Kamla Nehru Ridge's forested area as the night darkens... Many have seen some strange apparitions by night at the Mutiny Memorial of Ajit Garh New Delhi. Care or dare to know more? Tune in to Vijay Jayara's writing presented by Kumud Merani

