SBS Hindi

“It was a new kind of threat” says DG of CRPF Rajeev Bhatnagar on Pulwama attack

SBS Hindi

DG CRPF Mr. Rajeev Bhatnagar

DG CRPF Mr. Rajeev Bhatnagar Source: Wikimedia/Ministry of Home Affairs (GODL-India)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 February 2019 at 10:36am, updated 20 February 2019 at 11:11am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS

The attack on CRPF soldiers on 14th Feb 2019 in Pulwama killed at least 40 soldiers. Speaking with SBS Hindi, the Director General of the CRPF, Mr Rajeev R Bhatnagar said that necessary control action has been taken along with other security forces in the area.

Published 20 February 2019 at 10:36am, updated 20 February 2019 at 11:11am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
When asked about any security lapse or what went wrong, Mr Bhatnagar told SBS Hindi that the CRPF is a strong and most decorated force.

For last two years, he said, no such incident had occurred and the CRPF was able to foil many plans but  “… it was a new kind of threat -  the car suicide bomb," and added that necessary steps are now being taken to tackle this direction too.

When asked why air transfers were not being used, Mr Bhatnagar explained that all the modes of transport are being utilised for troop movement ti from to time.

"Looking at the situation of deployment, we need to understand that convoys are necessary,” and said that transfers by air are not always possible.

Mr Bhatnagar said that despite this grave loss, the moral of the force is high.

“We are experienced and the most decorated force of India. We take it as a professional challenge. We will succeed too.”

Jammu and Kashmir policemen stand guard on the deserted street during fourth day of curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 18 February 2019.
Jammu and Kashmir policemen stand guard on the deserted street during fourth day of curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 18 February 2019. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/JAIPAL SINGH
 

Mr Bhatnagar said public support has been unanticipated and it keeps their moral high. He also talked about the Government website setup for the families of the soldiers. 

Security forces near the damaged vehicles at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on February 14, 2019 in Srinagar, India.
Security forces near the damaged vehicles at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on February 14, 2019 in Srinagar, India. Source: AAP Image/ Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA


The government of India has setup a website  www.bharatkeveer.in for people to support the families of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी