“It was a new kind of threat” says DG of CRPF Rajeev Bhatnagar on Pulwama attack

When asked about any security lapse or what went wrong, Mr Bhatnagar told SBS Hindi that the CRPF is a strong and most decorated force.





For last two years, he said, no such incident had occurred and the CRPF was able to foil many plans but “… it was a new kind of threat - the car suicide bomb," and added that necessary steps are now being taken to tackle this direction too.





When asked why air transfers were not being used, Mr Bhatnagar explained that all the modes of transport are being utilised for troop movement ti from to time.





"Looking at the situation of deployment, we need to understand that convoys are necessary,” and said that transfers by air are not always possible.





Mr Bhatnagar said that despite this grave loss, the moral of the force is high.





“We are experienced and the most decorated force of India. We take it as a professional challenge. We will succeed too.”





Jammu and Kashmir policemen stand guard on the deserted street during fourth day of curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, 18 February 2019. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/JAIPAL SINGH





Mr Bhatnagar said public support has been unanticipated and it keeps their moral high. He also talked about the Government website setup for the families of the soldiers.





Security forces near the damaged vehicles at Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, on February 14, 2019 in Srinagar, India. Source: AAP Image/ Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times/Sipa USA



