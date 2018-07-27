SBS Hindi

It's all about homemade Fiji Indian cuisine

Published 27 July 2018
By Harita Mehta
Nalini Naidu's cookbook Annapurna is unique in the approach to Fiji Indian cuisine. It has information about how the food transported to other countries and accepted by locals and visitors. Nalini Naidu shares about some indigenous influence in the food culture and a Fijian recipe in this talk.

