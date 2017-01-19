" It's been an honour " NSW Premier Mike Baird quits politics

NSW Premier Mike Baird is hugged by his wife Kerryn Source: AAP
Published 19 January 2017 at 9:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Brianna Roberts, Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Tributes have been paid to New South Wales Premier Mike Baird who has announced his sudden retirement from politics, just half way through his term as the state's leader. The 48 year old cited family health issues as the main reason for his decision. Tune in for a feature presented by Anita Barar
