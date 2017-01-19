SBS Hindi

" It's been an honour " NSW Premier Mike Baird quits politics

SBS Hindi

NSW Premier Mike Baird is hugged by his wife Kerryn

NSW Premier Mike Baird is hugged by his wife Kerryn Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2017 at 9:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Brianna Roberts, Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tributes have been paid to New South Wales Premier Mike Baird who has announced his sudden retirement from politics, just half way through his term as the state's leader. The 48 year old cited family health issues as the main reason for his decision. Tune in for a feature presented by Anita Barar

Published 19 January 2017 at 9:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Brianna Roberts, Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023