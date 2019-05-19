SBS Hindi

"It's easy to give concessions but difficult to withdraw them"

Dr Pradeep Taneja

Published 19 May 2019 at 3:20pm
By Kumud Merani
Dr Pradeep Taneja is an expert on South Asian Politics who spoke to SBS Hindi on the results of the Federal Elections. He opines that the Indian migrant community in Australia supports both the main parties. However, for the new Indian migrants education and health issues are of prime concern and that would tilt them in favour of the Labor party. A lesson for both parties, adds Dr Taneja, "it's easy to make concessions but difficult to withdraw them."

