"It's not a disgrace...it's dementia" is a short film by Alzheimer's Australia NSW, with NSW Government, Family and Community Services. It was produced in partnership with Why Documentaries and the Multicultural Communities Council of the Illawarra. This film aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma and dispel myths about dementia within the Hindi speaking community. The documentary features carers of people living with dementia giving personal accounts, in their language, of their experience, along with health professionals who talk about the condition and stress the importance of seeking help early.









