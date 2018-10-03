SBS Hindi

It's time to to open discussions about mental illness

Haathi in the Room

Source: Supplied by Vidhisha

Published 3 October 2018 at 10:42am, updated 3 October 2018 at 11:00am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'Haathi in the Room' is an advocacy group that aims to start the conversation and reduce the stigma about mental illness in the South Asian community. Vidisha Khetwani, Treasurer of 'Haathi in the Room', spoke to SBS Hindi about its upcoming event in Sydney.

