Jaipur Literature Festival -Adelaide

Published 30 October 2019 at 6:25pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The second annual Jaipur Literature Festival in Adelaide will once again make its mark on Australia. It will be hosted for three days of transnational celebration and cultural exchange from November 1-3. The co-director of the festival, renowned author William Dalrymple says, "It's going to be a marvellous mixture of Culture and Art." Shashi Tharoor and Manisha Koirala are going to participate in the festival. William Dalrymple talks to us about the highlights of the festival and adds to say, "We can’t wait to once again bring to Australia a little taste of the energy and colourful brilliance that has made it the most happening literary festival in the world."
