SBS Hindi

Jaipur Literature Festival -Adelaide

SBS Hindi

JLF Adelaide 2018

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2019 at 6:25pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The second annual Jaipur Literature Festival in Adelaide will once again make its mark on Australia. It will be hosted for three days of transnational celebration and cultural exchange from November 1-3. The co-director of the festival, renowned author William Dalrymple says, "It's going to be a marvellous mixture of Culture and Art." Shashi Tharoor and Manisha Koirala are going to participate in the festival. William Dalrymple talks to us about the highlights of the festival and adds to say, "We can’t wait to once again bring to Australia a little taste of the energy and colourful brilliance that has made it the most happening literary festival in the world."

Published 30 October 2019 at 6:25pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी