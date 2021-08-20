SBS Hindi

Janaki Easwar wows judges on The Voice with an Indian twist to her audition

12-year old Janaki Easwar brought the house down with her singing at The Voice blind audition. Source: Supplied: Anoop Divakaran

Published 20 August 2021 at 3:01pm, updated 21 August 2021 at 1:17pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
12-year-old Janaki Easwar became the youngest contestant on the popular TV show The Voice Australia 2021. She received a standing ovation for her performance and had all four judges pitching to include her in their team. It was a tough decision for Janaki. She ultimately chose Jessica Mauboy. Here, we find out why?

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

