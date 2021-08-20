Janaki Easwar wows judges on The Voice with an Indian twist to her audition

Published 20 August 2021 at 3:01pm, updated 21 August 2021 at 1:17pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
12-year-old Janaki Easwar became the youngest contestant on the popular TV show The Voice Australia 2021. She received a standing ovation for her performance and had all four judges pitching to include her in their team. It was a tough decision for Janaki. She ultimately chose Jessica Mauboy. Here, we find out why?
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.