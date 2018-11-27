'Jo jaisa dikhta hai vaisa hota nahi hai'

Sumitra Puri is the director of Samarpan Theatrical Arts in Melbourne.





Source: Supplied





She says this year all three ‘Natak’ (play) are based on the theme ‘Awaaz” (voice/noise).





Sumitra explains it’s our voice in said and unsaid words which simplify our existence and our Natak expresses how the ability to make our voices heard can change the course of the world.





Natak “Ab Ke Baras” is based on the events of Indian freedom struggle while "Ram Leela" is a modern take on Diwali festival.





She says the third play, ‘The Tree” sounds English because of its name but the storyline is close Indian-Australian community.





