'Jo jaisa dikhta hai vaisa hota nahi hai'

Hindi Natak by Indian Australian Kids

Source: Supplied

Published 27 November 2018 at 4:31pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Melbourne based Samarpan Theatrical Arts is back with its second season of the Kids drama show.

Sumitra Puri is the director of Samarpan Theatrical Arts in Melbourne. 

Hindi Natak by Indian Australian Kids
Source: Supplied


She says this year all three ‘Natak’ (play) are based on the theme ‘Awaaz” (voice/noise).

Sumitra explains it’s our voice in said and unsaid words which simplify our existence and our Natak expresses how the ability to make our voices heard can change the course of the world.

Hindi Natak by Indian Australian Kids
Source: Supplied


Natak “Ab Ke Baras” is based on the events of Indian freedom struggle while "Ram Leela" is a modern take on Diwali festival.

Hindi Natak by Indian Australian Kids
Source: Supplied


She says the third play, ‘The Tree” sounds English because of its name but the storyline is close Indian-Australian community.

Hindi Natak by Indian Australian Kids
Source: Supplied


Sumitra told SBS Hindi, “You might fall off your chair because of all the laughter our super hilarious play ‘THE TREE’ will bring for you... so please hold on to your chairs.”

