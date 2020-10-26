Jodi McKay condemns attack on Auburn's Gallipoli Mosque

Members of the muslim community celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque in Sydney, Friday, July 31, 2020.

Members of the muslim community celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha at the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque in Sydney, Friday, July 31, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

NSW Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism Jodi McKay has condemned the attack on the Gallipoli Mosque in Auburn. The attack took place last evening and one person has been arrested.

NSW Leader of the Opposition MP Jodi McKay who is also the Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism has strongly condemned the attack on the Gallipoli Mosque in Sydney's Auburn. The attack took place late in the afternoon on Sunday 25th October 2020, even while a few members along with women and children were present in the Mosque.

 Ms. McKay said, "NSW Labor condemns the attack on the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque. The Gallipoli Mosque is an important part of Sydney’s religious and cultural landscape. Its community regularly welcomes people of all faiths and backgrounds and is well known for its outreach in Western Sydney."

  • The Gallipoli Mosque in Auburn was attacked late Sunday afternoon,
  • Leader of the Opposition in NSW and Shadow Minister for Multiculturalism Jodi Mc Kay condemns the attack.
  • One person has been arrested.
The police have arrested one person who will appear in court today. The windows of the mosque were smashed and the chandeliers were damaged as well.

Ms McKay added, "I understand they even used the Koran to smash windows, which is very upsetting for everyone involved. The police are now involved and that will work its way through the criminal justice system." 

Ms McKay along with Jihad Dib MP, member for Lakemba, Shadow Minister Assisting on Multiculturalism, and Lynda Voltz MP Member for Auburn, is visiting the Mosque this evening.

"People should be able to practice their faith and speak the language they want, attend the place of worship that they are comfortable with. We should be tolerant and a peaceful country," the Labor lead concludes. 

 

