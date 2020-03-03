Josh Frydenberg apologises for his 'offensive' speech

Highlights Members of the Indian community found Treasurer’s comments offensive

Hindu Council of Australia criticized Mr Frydenberg’s comments as ‘brazen, racist and Hindu-phobic’.

The Treasurer made these comments when he was mocking the idea of the ‘wellbeing budget’, mooted by Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers.





“The butt of the joke was Labor’s Jim Chalmers and his thought bubble of a well-being budget. No offence was intended but of course, I apologise for any offence taken,” the Treasurer told SBS Hindi in a written statement.





Listen to what Treasurer Frydenberg said in the Parliament:

Hindu community divided over Josh Frydenberg's comments

The Hindu Council of Australia criticized Mr Frydenberg’s comments as “brazen, racist and Hindu-phobic”.





“These comments are derisive and offensive not just to Hindus but thousands of those Australians too who practice yoga,” Mr Mehta told SBS Hindi.





“He conjured up Hindu stereotype and mocked at Hindu practices at the parliament which is a shrine of democracy. He used the floor of the house for exhibiting his derisive views, and others were laughing along with him. This is hurtful.”





But there were some in the community who did not take an offence.





During the talkback on SBS Hindi program on Monday evening, Sydney-based Abhishek said, “I don’t find such comments offensive. My religion is not affected by anybody’s opinion. This does not mean what he said is correct, though.”





Melbourne-based Ash Nallawalla said, "I listened to Josh Frydenbeg and while he mocked Yoga positions, he was not mocking the Hindu religion. While it's easy to dish out armchair outrage, this is not the time for the Indian community to be seen to have no sense of humour."





Community accepts Treasurer's apology

Melbourne-based Bobby Lakhra said he hopes this won’t be repeated often by any politician.





“I was upset with his comments. I understand he was addressing his political opponents but it was not right to deride a religion. Now that he has apologised, I hope no other politician will repeat this,” Mr Lakhra told SBS Hindi.





Federation of Indian Association of Western Australia’s Atul Garg said he is happy that Mr Frydenberg apologised.





“If he has apologised, we should accept it. It is a good thing to apologise,” he told SBS Hindi.





Federation of Indian Association of NSW’s Yadu Singh told SBS Hindi that he welcomed Mr Frydenberg’s apology.





“We had requested him to reflect on what he has said and I welcome his apology,” Mr Singh told SBS Hindi.





The Sydney Opera House illuminated in gold to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts





Labor MPs slam Treasurer for his anti-Hindu remarks

Earlier on Monday, Labor MPs slammed the Treasurer in the Parliament for his offensive comments.





Member for Greenway, Michelle Rowland MP said the comments were insulting.





“The Treasurer’s comments were insulting to members of the Australian Hindu community, who are hard-working, decent and passionate people who just want their religious views respected,” she told SBS Hindi.





“The overwhelming response I have received from Hindu Australians, including from the Hindu Council of Australia, is that the Treasurer’s comments were disrespectful and they are owed an explanation.





“Australians rightly expect their Parliamentarians to be sensitive to the deeply-held religious beliefs of others. The Treasurer has failed to meet this expectation,” she said.





Labor MP Michelle Rowland in the House of Representatives on Monday. Source: SBS News





Member for Bruce, Julian Hill MP said the comments were disgraceful.





“The Treasurer’s remarks were disgraceful. I don't think he was being racist, but it was culturally insensitive — the verbal equivalent of doing blackface in the chamber. He should reflect on his words and find his apology within,” Mr Hill told SBS Hindi.





“I've been to India & spent time in ashrams, meditating, doing yoga. Parliament would be better if MPs took time each day to calm down & reflect.





“This wasn't a politically incorrect private remark or words taken out of context; it was a sledge in the national parliament, where the highest standards should apply,” he said.





Labor’s Jim Chalmers has proposed Australia introduce wellbeing budget similar to the one in New Zealand in context of the recent bushfires which have affected the wellbeing of many fire-affected communities.





