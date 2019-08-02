A mixed group of British and Indian people at a dance, UK, 24th October 1955. Source: Picture Post
Published 2 August 2019 at 5:35pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Jumping the Fence, a documentary about the hybrid Anglo Indian community of India. More than 70 years after the sun has set on the British Raj, India remembers her children of mixed race. The Anglo- Indians, who left her shores in large numbers, reminisce about the good old times during the Raj and after. They, in turn, pay their salaams to the land of their birth. A moving documentary about a remarkable hybrid culture that is almost 400 years old. Jumping the Fence is a candid straight from the heart social history chronicling the first-hand experiences of a wide spectrum of Anglo Indians born and brought up in various parts of India and now spread across the English speaking world. Rich in every detail Jumping the Fence dispels the myths and stereotypes created about Anglo Indians in polemic fiction and films and it traces the social and psychological and cultural attitudes of a mixed race.
