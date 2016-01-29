Kanishka Bombing Convict Inderjit Singh Reyat Released From Jail in Canada!

Irish sailors unload on June 29, 1985 at a navy base in Cork, debris from the Air India Flight 182 that crashed off the coast of Ireland on June 23. Source: ANDRE DURAND/AFP/Getty Images
Published 29 January 2016 at 6:21pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The only person ever convicted over the 1985 Air India bombings that killed 331 people was released from a Canadian prison on 27 January 2016 after serving two decades behind bars.Inderjit Singh Reyat, an immigrant, served two-thirds of a nine-year sentence for perjury in one of the deadliest airline attacks in history, said a spokesman for the Parole Board of Canada.Here is a report by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj……….
