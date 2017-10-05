Karwa Chauth Special: Kesariya Pulao

KESARI PULAO





Cooking time 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.





Ingredients:





2 cups rice

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup nuts and dry fruit (almonds, raisins and cashew nuts – coarsely pounded)

¼ tsp cardamom powder

½ tsp yellow food colour

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp Ghee

10 to 12 cloves

4 to 5 strands of saffron

Method





Soak the rice for about 20 minutes. Boil the rice in 5 cups of water, cloves and lemon juice. Cook till 90% cooked. Drain the excess water.





Heat the Ghee in a non-stick pan. Add all the coarsely pounded nuts and dry fruits. Mix the cooked rice, sugar and cardamom powder. Make a layer of sugar rice mixture. Then spread the fried nuts. Then another layer of sugar rice mixture and then some more fried nuts. Spread the 4 to 5 strands of saffron. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake them in a pre-heated oven for 10 to 15 minutes.



