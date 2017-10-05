SBS Hindi

Karwa Chauth Special: Kesariya Pulao

SBS Hindi

Recipe

Source: Supplied

Published 5 October 2017 at 5:38pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 8:54am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth falls on 8th October this year. A special recipe of Kesariya Pulo for this special day by Promila Gupta. Presenter: Kumud Merani.

KESARI PULAO

Cooking time 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups rice
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • ¾ cup nuts and dry fruit (almonds, raisins and cashew nuts – coarsely pounded)
  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder
  • ½ tsp yellow food colour
  • ½ tsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp Ghee
  • 10 to 12 cloves
  • 4 to 5 strands of saffron
Pulao
Source: Supplied


Method

Soak the rice for about 20 minutes. Boil the rice in 5 cups of water, cloves and lemon juice. Cook till 90% cooked. Drain the excess water.

Heat the Ghee in a non-stick pan. Add all the coarsely pounded nuts and dry fruits. Mix the cooked rice, sugar and cardamom powder. Make a layer of sugar rice mixture. Then spread the fried nuts. Then another layer of sugar rice mixture and then some more fried nuts. Spread the 4 to 5 strands of saffron. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake them in a pre-heated oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve hot.

