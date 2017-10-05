Karwa Chauth Special: Kesariya Pulao

KESARI PULAO
Cooking time 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups rice
- ¾ cup sugar
- ¾ cup nuts and dry fruit (almonds, raisins and cashew nuts – coarsely pounded)
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder
- ½ tsp yellow food colour
- ½ tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp Ghee
- 10 to 12 cloves
- 4 to 5 strands of saffron
Source: Supplied
Method
Soak the rice for about 20 minutes. Boil the rice in 5 cups of water, cloves and lemon juice. Cook till 90% cooked. Drain the excess water.
Heat the Ghee in a non-stick pan. Add all the coarsely pounded nuts and dry fruits. Mix the cooked rice, sugar and cardamom powder. Make a layer of sugar rice mixture. Then spread the fried nuts. Then another layer of sugar rice mixture and then some more fried nuts. Spread the 4 to 5 strands of saffron. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake them in a pre-heated oven for 10 to 15 minutes.
Serve hot.