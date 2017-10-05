SBS Hindi

Karwa Chauth

Karva Chauth

Published 5 October 2017 at 3:03pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 8:55am
By Kumud Merani
The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth falls on 8th October this year. It's a festival celebrated mainly in various parts of Northern India, where women fast from sunrise till the sighting of the moon. Women fast for the longevity and well being of their husbands.

On Karwa Chauth day married women arise at sunrise to eat a special meal called Sargi which is prepared by their mothers-in-law. If the mother-in-law is not around, some elderly lady can cook the sargi for them. Some items are a must for this meal. They then fast without even a sip of water till they sight the moon in the night.

Often women fast in a group to make the day more enjoyable. In the evening, women say prayers for the long life of their husbands.

When the moon has been spotted, they look at the moon and their husband through a sieve. The fast is then broken with the first sip of water and first morsel of food being offered by the husband.

Of late this festival has been debated upon, as some women argue that why should it be only women who have to fast for their husband’s longevity.

