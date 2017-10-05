On Karwa Chauth day married women arise at sunrise to eat a special meal called Sargi which is prepared by their mothers-in-law. If the mother-in-law is not around, some elderly lady can cook the sargi for them. Some items are a must for this meal. They then fast without even a sip of water till they sight the moon in the night.





Often women fast in a group to make the day more enjoyable. In the evening, women say prayers for the long life of their husbands.





When the moon has been spotted, they look at the moon and their husband through a sieve. The fast is then broken with the first sip of water and first morsel of food being offered by the husband.





A woman performing a ritual of Karva chauth Source: Stockbyte Getty Image



