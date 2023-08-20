Katha Sagar: Radio presentation of story 'Kaash'

Books from around the world

In this episode of Katha Sagar, listen to the radio presentation of the story 'Kaash'.

A story is categorised as either a subtle or the most delicate manifestation of a novel.

Stories are akin to precious pearls within the vast sea of literature.

They not only depict reality while capturing a unique facet of life with deep emotions and artistic flair but also contain a distinct vision within their narrative.
Seashell with pearl
Stories are like a pearl in the literature of any language Source: Moment RF / HUIZENG HU/Getty Images
The story 'Kaash' explores the changing relations when confronted with the harsh reality of war, border and boundaries.

Originally written in the English by Anita Barar, it was published in English and Hindi anthologies and also adapted into a drama.

Listen to the podcast of its Radio presentation.

