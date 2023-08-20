Katha Sagar: Radio presentation of story 'Kaash'

A story is categorised as either a subtle or the most delicate manifestation of a novel.
Stories are akin to precious pearls within the vast sea of literature.
They not only depict reality while capturing a unique facet of life with deep emotions and artistic flair but also contain a distinct vision within their narrative.
The story 'Kaash' explores the changing relations when confronted with the harsh reality of war, border and boundaries.
Stories are like a pearl in the literature of any language Source: Moment RF / HUIZENG HU/Getty Images
Originally written in the English by Anita Barar, it was published in English and Hindi anthologies and also adapted into a drama.
Listen to the podcast of its Radio presentation.
