'Keep the distance' says government as spike recorded in COVID-19 cases in Victoria

The push comes as the Victorian government increases its efforts to get health and safety messages to its diverse communities living in areas where there is high community transmission.





It seems not everyone is getting the coronavirus message.





Highlights:





*Travel warnings issued for six coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne





*Federal and State government working for Covid-19 health message to reach multicultural communities





*Door to door community engagement is set to begin on Wednesday 24 June





Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has told SBS he wants to see the public health campaign reach multicultural Australians, as Victoria attempts to control a recent spike in community transmission.





"There are over 60 languages which have had information provided on the government's website on health.gov.au or australia.gov.au. We are particularly going through SBS and there are messages in multiple languages. But also to those who might be younger members of the Australian community with older family members who may not speak English or have easy access to English language messaging. Please pass on the message. Keep the distance even though it's natural to hug nonna or someone else. Keep that physical distancing and also if you are ill, stay home other than going to the doctor or for testing. And please do the testing and download the COVID-Safe app. This can help save your life and save others' lives."





Mr Hunt also says this recent increase in cases and clusters isn't the so-called 'second wave' of coronavirus - but if it gets out of hand it does have potential.





There are multiple COVID-19 hotspots in Victoria - the state government fears the health and safety message isn’t getting through to people.





So, authorities are taking a more personal approach.





Premier Daniel Andrews says state teams are working hard to overcome any language barriers to ensure the public is informed of the risks.





There are six coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne that are subject to travel warnings that have above state-average diversity levels with a population that speak a language other than English at home.





These areas are Darebin, Moreland, Brimbank, Hume, Cardinia, and Casey.

Multicultural groups welcome increased efforts to provide more coronavirus support to multicultural Australians.





Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says the state is expanding its coronavirus testing regime by providing more pop up clinics and roving testing facilities in the hotspot areas.





It is also increasing the messaging to Victorians from diverse backgrounds.





"We want to make sure that everyone in the state understands public health messaging. We acknowledge the challenges in some communities for whom English may not be their first language in understanding the public health messaging, and this is why we are going to double our efforts in working with those communities."











